Girl Scout cookie season begins!

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's not spring, but it's Girl Scout Cookie season!
The sales kick off Saturday and run for the next six weeks.
This year, Badgerland Girl Scouts will be earning their financial literacy badges as they run their own cookie businesses, while learning skills like money management, budgeting, goal setting and communications.
Badgerland CEO Marci Henderson says every box of cookies you buy empowers a girl in your community and helps them practice valuable skills. The girls can then use their cookie earnings to complete community service projects, take a trip and go camping.
Local Girl Scouts will be selling cookies at cookie booths around the community, and if you know a Girl Scout, ask her about her online store!
If you don't know a Girl Scout, you can enter your zip code at gsbadgerland.org to purchase cookies online from a local troop for direct shipment.
Note, there are a few changes to the cookies this year.
First, Girl Scout Shortbreads are now Trefoils. Second, each box of cookies is $5 except for Gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookies, which are $6. Finally, the new Raspberry Rallies are already sold out, but you can still buy Adventurefuls!