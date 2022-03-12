Girl Scouts celebrate 110 Years

MADISON (WKOW) -- Saturday, March 12th marked the 110th anniversary since the inception of the Girl Scouts organization.
To celebrate, hundreds of Girl Scouts from across Wisconsin attended Girl Scouts Day at the Capitol.
There, they participated in a Girl Scouts debate under the guidance of elected female lawmakers, casted ballots on real voting machines and marched in a Girl Scouts rally.
"We are celebrating the past with the 110 year anniversary of Girl Scouts, but we are also preparing for the future," Annie Leffel, Girl Scouts Ambassador said. "We are really learning to advocate for ourselves and celebrate how far we have come as women."
Governor Tony Evers issued a proclamation declaring March 12th as Wisconsin Girl Scout Day.