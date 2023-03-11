Girl Scouts take over State Capitol for Wisconsin Girl Scouts Democracy Day

MADISON (WKOW) — From Daisies to Ambassadors, nearly 300 Girl Scouts from across Wisconsin gathered at the State Capitol for Wisconsin Girl Scouts Democracy Day Saturday.
Activities included debates, voting on real voting machines and meeting two Girl Scouts from other countries.
Several Girl Scouts shared what their favorite part was.
“I like to see the Girl Scouts just take over the Capitol and have every grade level,” Natalie, a Girl Scout Junior said.
“I get to meet a ton of government officials, which is like, well, that's pretty crazy. They're like super cool. And also, just being able to be in front of so many amazing Girl Scouts,” Lily, a Senior Girl Scout said.
The goal was to give girls the opportunity to learn more about democracy from elected female lawmakers, as well as, learn how to use their own voices to enact change.
“We have several 100 Girl Scouts that are here at the State Capitol celebrating democracy, learning about what it means to be a good citizen, and the civic responsibilities,” Marci Henderson, CEO of Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Badgerland said.
Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez, who happens to be a Girl Scout Troop leader, was one of many speakers.