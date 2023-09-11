Girl who died in Columbia Co. crash was student in Portage

PORTAGE, Wis. (WKOW) -- The teen who died in a Columbia County crash over the weekend was a Portage Community School District student, according to District Administrator Josh Sween.

The 17-year-old Portage girl died Saturday night after the vehicle she was driving hit a tree and turned over.

Sween said the district's thoughts are with those who are struggling with the loss.

The district's crisis response team convened to ensure the students and staff in the district would be supported.

Sween said messaging was not sent to district families "out of an abundance of respect for the family."

"We appreciate the support from the community, and will continue to provide any help we can to get through this tough time," he concluded.

The girl's name hasn't been released.