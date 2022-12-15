Give comfort and joy this holiday season at the 27th annual American Red Cross Holiday Blood Drive

MADISON (WKOW) -- This holiday season, the American Red Cross hopes you'll set aside some time to give blood.
The 37th annual Madison Holiday Blood Drive is on Dec. 23 this year at the Alliant Energy Center.
Last year, 755 donations were collected at the blood drive. That was the highest number of donations collected in more than 20 years.
"We're hoping to beat that this year," said Kyle Kriegl, the executive director for the Southwest Chapter of the American Red Cross.
He said that even though you can walk-in, they encourage people to make appointments because it will help things move along much more quickly. You can do that on the Red Cross's website.
The drive starts at 7 a.m. and lasts until 1 p.m. The Red Cross is thanking those who come to give with an exclusive long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last. Donors will also be treated to special snacks and refreshments. Free parking will be available.
