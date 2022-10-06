Global Dairy Symposium addresses Wisconsin's role in global industry

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin is known as America's Dairyland.
Thursday at the World Dairy Expo in Madison, a symposium focused on the state's role in the global dairy industry.
The CEO of Associated Milk Producers Incorporated said Wisconsin is the epicenter for cheese production in the U.S., with a growing global customer base.
"I would say as we look out, this is going to be the cheese store of sorts, the area that people come to, to shop for only the best American, Italian and other cheeses," Sheryl Meshke said.
Agricultural exports from Wisconsin reached an all-time high of nearly $4 billion in 2021, according to the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports.