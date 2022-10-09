'Go Pack Go!': Fans celebrate Green Bay's first game in London

MADISON (WKOW) -- Green Bay Packer fans gathered bright and early to celebrate their team's debut in London.
"This has never happened, actually. We've never gotten up at eight o'clock in the morning to go have a bunch of screwdrivers and prime rib and walleye, and watch the Packers," said fan Kyle Kluge.
Sunday football did not end the way Green Bay Packers fans were hoping for, but they said starting their morning cheering on their favorite team is a win by itself.
"I'm just like a huge Packer fan and it's just such a change in the atmosphere to be in London," Lauren Isely Ziegler said. It's our first time there, we're the last team to do it."
Ian McNurlin said he's been waiting for the team to go to London and is excited the moment has arrived.
"I've been waiting for the packers to do this for quite a while. Honestly, I wish I'd been able to go over and see it myself but watching at a great bar like Wilson's and having a Bloody Mary is probably the next best thing," McNurlin said.
Next up for the Packers: The New York Jets. That game will kick off at Lambeau Field at noon next Sunday.