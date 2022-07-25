Goats help clear Madison Parks of invasive plants

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Parks have recruited goats to the land management team, since goat herds help manage and suppress invasive plants.
Madison Parks posted on Facebook, goats were grazing Monday in Acewood and Turville Point conservation parks.
The parks division said grazing is an important management tool for natural areas and works in accordance with Integrated Pest Management principles.
According to the division, benefits of the goats' assistance included reducing the need for chemical control methods, minimizing erosion risks and improved access to difficult terrain.
A lot of planning goes into the grazing, by the Madison Parks management, not so much by the goats. The division said grazing happens only after locations are determined to be conducive to a safe and manageable operation and only during growing season, with exact timing to depend on weather conditions, analysis of existing vegetation, as well as management goals.
