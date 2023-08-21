Goats help visitors do yoga in Merrill

MERRIL, WI (WKOW) - Goats, yoga and wine all came together in a unique event at the Sunset Hollow Ranch in Merrill on Sunday.
Many people brought out their mats and wine glasses as they struck a relaxing pose and goats roamed around them. For those comfortable with it -- goats could stand on them while they did yoga.
"We encourage you to come out and try it, our instructor is very good at accommodating for all levels that come out," owner Melissa Hoffman told ABC affiliate WAOW. "The goats are with handlers so they're not necessarily walking around and walking on you, unless you would want them to."
Goat yoga takes place once every month on Sundays at the ranch.