Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 100
expected. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 114 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index
values up to 106 possible.

* WHERE...Sauk, Iowa and Lafayette Counties.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 9 PM
CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM
to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from
Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

Goats help visitors do yoga in Merrill

Goats help visitors do yoga in Merrill

Many people brought out their mats and wine glasses for the event.

MERRIL, WI (WKOW) - Goats, yoga and wine all came together in a unique event at the Sunset Hollow Ranch in Merrill on Sunday.

Many people brought out their mats and wine glasses as they struck a relaxing pose and goats roamed around them. For those comfortable with it -- goats could stand on them while they did yoga.

"We encourage you to come out and try it, our instructor is very good at accommodating for all levels that come out," owner Melissa Hoffman told ABC affiliate WAOW. "The goats are with handlers so they're not necessarily walking around and walking on you, unless you would want them to."

Goat yoga takes place once every month on Sundays at the ranch.

