GoFundMe campaign launched supporting children of couple killed in murder-suicide

MADISON (WKOW) — The sister of the Madison murder victim in Sunday's murder-suicide identifies her as Jessica Wray.

A GoFundMe is now set up for Jessica's children, as they lost both their parents in Sunday's tragedy.

Police say Jessica's husband attacked her at their west side home before walking in front of a semi on the interstate, taking his life.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's office also identified the homicide victim as Jessica Wray, 45. According to the medical examiner's office, an autopsy shows she died of homicidal violence, including blunt force trauma and stab wounds.

The medical examiner also identified the man who died on the interstate as Jason Wray and says an examination shows he died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The money from the GoFundMe will go toward funeral arrangements and other costs for the children.