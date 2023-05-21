GoFundMe set up to help longtime Elkhorn restaurant after fire

ELKHORN, Wis. (WKOW) — A GoFundMe has been set up to help Annie's Burger Town in Elkhorn after a fire.
On Facebook, the restaurant's owners Jeff and Maria thanked the community for their support during this difficult time.
"The calls, texts, messages, donations, etc. have been overwhelming and so appreciated," they said.
Right now, Jeff and Maria say they are figuring out what comes next, and that they'll keep everyone posted on their progress.
"This would be our 31st summer at Annie’s, so we really don’t know what to do with ourselves if we are not cooking. There is really something special about that building, our staff past and present, and our customers. It is family and it is our home," they said.
The GoFundMe had raised over $5,000 as of Sunday evening.