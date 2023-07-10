GoFundMe started for 10-year-old girl murdered in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WKOW) -- A GoFundMe has been started for the family of a 10-year-old girl who was murdered in Rockford over the weekend.

The girl was kidnapped Saturday and was found unresponsive that evening. She was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.

The suspect -- Antonio Monroe -- is a registered sex offender. He is currently hospitalized, and he will be jailed once he's released.

ABC affiliate 13 WREX reports Eli Durante lives just a few doors away from the spot of the crime. He said he was concerned to see this happen so close to home.

"I was devastated. I thought it was a woman. I thought maybe somebody had overdosed. Then I found out it was a kid. That's not acceptable,” said Durante.

Durante say where the child was found was near a property where squatters frequently spent time.

13 WREX has spoken to one relative of the family. They are asking for space during their time of grief.