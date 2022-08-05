'Going out in style': Madison Jazz Society announces final concerts

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Jazz Society will soon stop hosting live concerts, but not before it "goes out in style."
This is because the Society will be transitioning to fully focus on its education mission through its school grant and residency programs.
But before the end of May 2023, there will be six live performances bringing back several of the Society's "jazz friends" who have appeared on the MJS stage before.
These performances will feature:
- September 18 – Cornet Chop Suey from St Louis
- October 30 – St Louis Stompers from St Louis
- February 19 – West End Jazz Band from Chicago
- March 19 – Groovus from Tennessee
- April 16 – Midiri Brothers Jazz Sextet from Pennsylvania
- May 21 – Bob Schulz’s Frisco Jazz Band from California
All concerts will be held at Funk's Pub & Bar in Fitchburg from noon to 3 p.m.
More information is available on the Madison Jazz Society's website, and details will be announced closer to each concert.