Golden Retriever pulled from icy lake pays rescuers a visit

SAUK CITY (WKOW) -- After falling through the ice and being saved by volunteer firefighters, Tubby the golden retriever paid his rescuers a visit.

Tubby and his owner stopped by the Sauk City Volunteer Fire Department to drop off pizzas and ice cream for the department's monthly meeting.

"We were paid a visit from a very special guest," the department wrote on Facebook. "Joining us was Tubby, the very happy Golden Retriever that was rescued by our firefighters from Lake Wisconsin earlier this year after he broke through the ice."

27 News sat down with Tubby and his owner back in March after Tubby wandered onto the frozen lake and fell through.

His owner told us he never wanders off but something must have caught his eye that day.

Tubby had fallen through the ice about 100 yards from shore with no way out and was gradually getting weaker.

The Sauk City Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene and rescued Tubby from the water.

Tubby can be seen on video running up the stairs soaking wet but happy as ever.

During their visit Tubby and some of their firefighters posed for pictures together.

"We are so glad to see that Tubby is still his smiling self, and we’re happy to hear he still loves playing in the water," the department wrote.