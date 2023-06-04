Golf fundraiser benefits UW Carbone Cancer Center

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WKOW) – People hit the golf course for a good cause Sunday in the Wisconsin Dells.
Professional golfer and Wisconsin native Andy North partnered with the owners of the Kalahari Resort to host a fundraiser at Trappers Turn Golf Club.
The event raised money for the UW Carbone Cancer Center, which is a personal cause for North.
"I lost my father to cancer," he said. "My mom had breast cancer 35 years ago. I've had it. My wife's had it. So we're, you know, deeply involved."
North and his wife created the Andy North and Friends initiative in 2008 in hopes of raising money for the UW Carbone Cancer Center through various events.
"It's been fantastic," he said. "We've got a great group of people who have supported Andy North and Friends for years."
Howard Bailey, the director of the UW Carbone Cancer Center, said money raised at the event will go toward cutting-edge cancer care and research and help train the next generation of doctors.
"Whether it's new prevention, new therapeutics, services for the community, it's all in the name of trying to improve what we do when it comes to cancer," Bailey said.
He said he is grateful for events like the one on Sunday.
"All of us in the areas of cancer, it's important to know that there's many behind us, it's important to be uplifted because, again, it can be a hard and difficult job at times," Bailey said.
If you weren’t able to make it out Sunday, but you’d like to help out, you can donate to the UW Carbone Cancer Center here.