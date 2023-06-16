 Skip to main content
Golf outing honors fallen officer, raises money for K9 unit

Ryan Copeland Golf Outing 6-16-2023

The McFarland Police Department held its seventh annual memorial K-9 golf outing, in honor of an officer and K-9 handler who died in the line of duty.

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WKOW) --

The McFarland Police Department held its 7th annual Officer Ryan Copeland Memorial K-9 Golf Outing on Friday.

Officer Copeland was killed in a crash while on duty in 2015. He was an officer and the K-9 handler for the McFarland Police Department.

The golf outing raised money for the agency's K-9 unit.

"All proceeds from all the golfers, the raffles, everything goes directly to funding the K-9 unit, which is completely supported by fundraising," Officer Anthony Craft told 27 News.

Craft is McFarland's current K-9 handler.

"We're very grateful for all the sponsors that have donated a lot of money towards keeping the K-9 unit running," Craft said.

The department's current K-9 is named Rudy. Some of the money raised this year will go toward outfitting a new car for him to ride in.

