Golf outing honors fallen officer, raises money for K9 unit

The McFarland Police Department held its 7th annual Officer Ryan Copeland Memorial K-9 Golf Outing on Friday.
Officer Copeland was killed in a crash while on duty in 2015. He was an officer and the K-9 handler for the McFarland Police Department.
The golf outing raised money for the agency's K-9 unit.
"All proceeds from all the golfers, the raffles, everything goes directly to funding the K-9 unit, which is completely supported by fundraising," Officer Anthony Craft told 27 News.
Craft is McFarland's current K-9 handler.
"We're very grateful for all the sponsors that have donated a lot of money towards keeping the K-9 unit running," Craft said.
The department's current K-9 is named Rudy. Some of the money raised this year will go toward outfitting a new car for him to ride in.