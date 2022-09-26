Golfers tee it up Fore! Lakes to benefit Clean Lakes Alliance

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Dozens of golfers hit the course at Bishops Bay for the 10th annual Fore! Lakes Golf Outing to benefit Clean Lakes Alliance.
Tournament organizers say 136 golfers signed up for this year's event.
"Well, this is the 10th year. It's really exciting," says Adam Sodersten from Clean Lakes Alliance. "The event has grown every year. Really, what it's shown us is there's a lot of people in the community to support what Clean Lakes Alliance does."
The money raised benefits the non-profit in their mission to improve and protect the lakes, streams, and wetlands in the Yahara River Watershed.
"This event on a great course on Lake Mendota is just raising a lot of awareness," says Sodersten. "It's also raising a lot of money, which we will use to put right to work on practices and projects on the watershed."