Golfers tee off for a good cause at The Oaks Golf Course

MADISON (WKOW) -- Golfers in Madison hit the course Friday to raise money for an important cause.
The Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin - South Central held its annual golf outing.
"This is really one of the two major events that we hold every year to raise money to support programming and other initiatives to help individuals with Down Syndrome in the greater Madison area," said Joe Brydges, a board member of the state organization.
The event usually raises around $10,000 to help the organization continue providing life-changing programs and services to people with Down Syndrome and their families.
"That's everything from job training, to life skills classes, to programming to support caregivers of people with Down Syndrome," Brydges said.
The event also raises awareness about the cause.
"We want to create advocates and allies to go out and make sure that our community members with Down Syndrome are included in the broader community, are productive and included members of the greater society, and can really live productive independent lives," Brydges said.
The organization's annual Awareness Walk is coming up in September. If you'd like to participate, you can visit their website.