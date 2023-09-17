Good News Lutheran Church celebrates with first Fall Festival

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (WKOW) -- It's no surprise the troll capitol of the world knows how to have a good time. Good News Lutheran Church in Mount Horeb followed suit with its first Fall Festival on Sunday.
The family-friendly event invited community members to welcome the season with fall-themed activities.
The morning kicked off with live music by Koine, food from Artemis Provisions and Cheese and a free Crescendo Espresso Bar.
Aside from tasty treats, the festivities centered around bringing people together.
Event organizer Jonathan Bauer shared how the church hoped to put a spotlight on the community with the inaugural Fall Festival.
"We definitely wanted it to be something for our community and then also reflective of some of the great businesses and organizations that are part of it," he said.
Most of all, Bauer said the event was about bringing joy to the families in Mount Horeb. The festival featured caramel apples, a petting zoo, outdoor games, bounce houses and pumpkin painting.
The Mount Horeb Police and Fire Departments also made an appearance for a show and tell with their vehicles.
More information about the Fall Festival can be found on the Good News Lutheran Church Facebook Page.