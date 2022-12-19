Good Samaritan finds missing Amish baby still in buggy after horse took off

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) — An Amish baby who was missing for two hours in Grant County Friday was found safe thanks to the help of a Good Samaritan.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office was first notified about the missing baby in Hickory Grove Township around 10:30 a.m.
Sheriff Nate Dreckman said the baby was in a horse and buggy which the mother had tied to a pole at a residence. He said the horse loosened itself from the pole and then "took off" with the child still inside the buggy.
Crews from the sheriff's office, Boscobel Police Department, Blue River Fire, Boscobel Fire, Fennimore police, fire, and EMS, as well as Grant County Highway Department assisted in the search.
Dreckman reported a Good Samaritan heard about the missing Amish baby and assisted in the search. The person found the baby still in the buggy just after 12 p.m.
EMS evaluated the baby, who was still safely wrapped in its blanket, and found the child was in good condition.
Dreckman said the baby and mother were reunited.