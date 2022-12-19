 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of
6 or more inches. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening
commutes, particularly from Thursday evening through Friday
evening. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold
wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is high confidence in a strong winter
storm in the region late in the week. There remains some
uncertainty with the storm track though, along with the
resultant areas of highest impacts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Good Samaritan finds missing Amish baby still in buggy after horse took off

  • Updated
  • 0
Grant County Sheriff's Office

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) — An Amish baby who was missing for two hours in Grant County Friday was found safe thanks to the help of a Good Samaritan.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office was first notified about the missing baby in Hickory Grove Township around 10:30 a.m. 

Sheriff Nate Dreckman said the baby was in a horse and buggy which the mother had tied to a pole at a residence. He said the horse loosened itself from the pole and then "took off" with the child still inside the buggy. 

Crews from the sheriff's office, Boscobel Police Department, Blue River Fire, Boscobel Fire, Fennimore police, fire, and EMS, as well as Grant County Highway Department assisted in the search.

Dreckman reported a Good Samaritan heard about the missing Amish baby and assisted in the search. The person found the baby still in the buggy just after 12 p.m. 

EMS evaluated the baby, who was still safely wrapped in its blanket, and found the child was in good condition. 

Dreckman said the baby and mother were reunited.

