Good Samaritan's Dane County highway death leads to lawsuit

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The death of a good Samaritan on a Dane County highway prompted the victim's family to file a lawsuit against two drivers involved in the crash.
Aimee Frank was critically hurt Oct. 12, 2021 as she called 911 and went to help a driver who crashed into a utility pole on Highway 69 in Montrose.
Frank died a week later.
The lawsuit filed earlier this month on behalf of Frank's estate states an apparently sleeping driver crashed into the pole, sagging its power lines in the process. The driver, David Petersheim of Viroqua, was cited for inattentive driving and driving over the center line.
The lawsuit states after Frank and her mother pulled over and Frank tried to check on Petersheim, other vehicles also pulled over. However, a semi-truck hit the sagging power lines, snapping the pole and causing it to fall on top of Frank.
Court records identify the semi-truck driver as Michael Pourner of Plymouth, Indiana.
Pourner received no citations or any criminal charges as a result of the incident.
The lawsuit maintains Pourner has more than a half-dozen driving violations on his record, including hit and run.
The attorney for Frank's family, Stephen Eisenberg, said Pourner failed to exercise care as a commercial driver.
"The semi-truck drivers on those two-lane roads need to be safe," Eisenberg said. "Those connecting wires were right in front of his face. And he zoomed through there and hit the wires. And I don't know how he didn't see this pole leaning."
Pourner has yet to return a call from 27 News seeking comment on the incident and his driving history.
Eisenberg said Frank's widower, her mother and other family members and friends are still grieving 20 months after the crashes.
"It's been horribly hurtful for everybody," Eisenberg said.
Eisenberg said he's trying to determine if the semi-truck had an on-board camera with video of the moments leading up to the crash.