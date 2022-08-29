Goodbye humidity, cloud cover and rain chance

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
A cold front is passing through the region and brought the threat for severe weather to parts of Wisconsin and Illinois. Behind the front, drier and more comfortable air will move overhead and sit until the start of the upcoming weekend.
A stray shower may be possible through the mid afternoon on Monday but after that, drier air moves in and quickly clears out the clouds and dries out the atmosphere throughout the rest of the evening and overnight hours into Tuesday. Which means, by Tuesday, mostly sunny conditions take over with less humidity.
Temperatures remain seasonal to just above average for the next seven days; Tuesday is going to be the most comfortable day with the humidity gradually returning throughout the week.
That means by Friday and Saturday, the threat for isolated/scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. But, for now, we'll enjoy the nice weather.