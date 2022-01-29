Goodbye January, Hello February

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
January is almost over, just two more days, and it looks like southern Wisconsin is going to be quiet as we end the first month of the year. The new month is going to start off on the warmer side but that warmth is short live as snow along with cooler air is in the forecast.
While the East Coast gets hammered by a powerful Nor'Easter, our region is going to remain quiet. There's a chance for flurries Saturday night, specifically after midnight, otherwise skies are going to remain a mix of partly sunny and mostly cloudy. Expect more cloud cover on Monday compared to Sunday.
Tuesday is the first day of February and temperatures are going to be warmer than normal by nearly 10 degrees. That warmth though is short lived as a low pressure system moves through the region.
There's still uncertainty as to where this low will ultimately pass over but as of now, the low remains to our south which means that we'll see colder temperatures by Tuesday night with a chance for snow starting in the evening/overnight hours Tuesday through Thursday.
This system will be an interesting one and could, if it shifts northwest, bring southern Wisconsin it's next round of accumulating snow. Stay with 27 News for the latest forecast.