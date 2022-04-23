Goodbye Warmth... We'll Miss You

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
It's sad but true... the warmth that we experienced Saturday is going away. A strong low pressure system is going to gradually move eastward bringing back cooler than normal air as we count down the days left in April. As the low begins to move east, Saturday night, parts of Wisconsin may see severe weather.
A line of storms will develop across parts of Iowa Saturday afternoon and move eastward, beginning to impact parts of western Wisconsin between 7-9pm. That's when the line may be severe with storms mainly bringing a wind and hail threat. That line will weaken as it moves eastward overnight into the morning hours on Sunday.
Showers taper off and clouds clear throughout Sunday as winds turn out of the west, meaning our temperatures will start to cool. Highs will climb into the upper 60s/low 70s on Sunday.
Monday through Wednesday, temperatures will hang out in the upper 40s to low 50s for highs with overnight lows slipping to near/below freezing Monday night and Tuesday night.