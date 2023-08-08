Goodman Center hosting backpack, school supply drive for local kids

MADISON (WKOW) -- The school year is a few weeks away, and Madison's Goodman Center is working to set kids up for success with a school supply drive.
The supply drive aims to provide 500 local children and teens backpacks filled with everything they'll need for the school year. Last year, the center set a goal of giving out 200 backpacks, but it was able to give out 400 thanks to the community's generosity.
“Everything is so expensive right now, including school supplies, and families are feeling the stress,” said Goodman Center CEO Letesha Nelson. “Every little bit will help ensure all kids have what they need this school year. Picking up a few supplies on your next trip to the store would do so much to make things a little easier for these families who could use the extra help.”
The items Goodman Center are requesting are listed on an online shopping list.
The center has three drop-off days:
- Friday, Aug. 11, 3-6pm
- Saturday, Aug. 12, 10am-noon
- Sunday, Aug. 13, 11am-1pm
The Goodman Center is the building with the splash pad.
Supplies can also be dropped off at Ian’s Pizza - Garver, Slow Roll Cycles and Working Draft Beer Company.
Those who can't do the drop-off can still participate by buying items off the center's Amazon wishlist or making a donation.