Goodman Center says it still needs food donations to complete 4,000 Thanksgiving Baskets

MADISON (WKOW) — The Goodman Center is hard at work packing Thanksgiving Baskets before the first distribution begins Saturday morning.
Those who work with the Goodman Center are already thanking the community, even though the effort to feed community members in need isn't over yet.
"This year, we registered more families than ever before, and though we still need a lot of help, I believe our community will come together to ensure every family who needs a Thanksgiving Basket gets one,” said GCC Food Pantry Manager Francesca Frisque.
The center's goal was to distribute 4,000 baskets. By the time registration closed, the Goodman Center says "well over 4,000 families" had signed up to get a basket.
“We knew it was a risk to leave registration open after the spots had filled, but we saw how urgent the need was in the community,” Frisque said. “We’re trusting our community of partners and neighbors to come together and make this happen.”
Even though distribution is only a day away, the Goodman Center says it still needs "a number of food items" to complete the baskets. You can find the food still needed at the Goodman Center's website. Donations can be dropped of until 7 p.m. Friday and throughout distribution on Saturday and Sunday.
Each family who signed up for a basket gets everything they need to make a traditional Thanksgiving meal. The basket includes turkey, canned fruit and vegetables, fresh produce, dinner rolls, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie and more.
Financial donations are also accepted and can be made online.