.Southern Wisconsin continues to sit within a moisture-rich
environment. Impressive moisture in our atmosphere will be conducive
for efficient rainfall rates. Light stratiform rain is persisting
across portions of south central Wisconsin. After a lull in the
widespread showers, another round of slow-moving showers and storms
is likely for late this evening through Monday morning.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central Wisconsin, south central
Wisconsin and southeast Wisconsin, including the following
counties, in east central Wisconsin, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. In
south central Wisconsin, Columbia, Dane, Green, Green Lake, Iowa,
Lafayette, Marquette, Rock and Sauk. In southeast Wisconsin,
Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth,
Washington and Waukesha.

* WHEN...Through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Conditions continue to be favorable for localized flash
flooding. Portions of south central Wisconsin received 2 to 3
inches of rain overnight. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to
3 inches are possible. Uncertainty remains for where the
highest rainfall amounts will occur.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Goodman Center School Supply Drive to benefit twice as many students as year's past

  • Updated
School supply drive

MADISON (WKOW) -- Back to school excitement is in the air as students across Wisconsin prepare for another year of art projects, reading and science experiments. But this year, the cost of school supplies is up.

To ensure students have everything they need to succeed this fall, the Goodman Community Center hosted a School Supply Drive Saturday and Sunday.

There, they collected everything from notebooks and pencils, to backpacks and lunchboxes.

"Knowing that you've got all the things that your teachers asked you to have, and that you're excited about it is something we really want to give to kids," Susan Ramspacher, volunteer manager at the Goodman Center said.

Each year, the Goodman Center works to provide school supplies for 100 children. This year, they decided to double that number though to combat rising costs.

"We want to make it so that kids can start and families just don't feel that extra anxiety of: 'I don't have the right things to get to school,'" Ramspacher said.

If you weren't able to make it to the School Supply drive this weekend, you can still donate to the effort here.

"Everyone can help in big and small ways," Ramspacher said. "Five dollar is plenty. We can buy a lot of pencils with that."

