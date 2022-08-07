Goodman Center School Supply Drive to benefit twice as many students as year's past

MADISON (WKOW) -- Back to school excitement is in the air as students across Wisconsin prepare for another year of art projects, reading and science experiments. But this year, the cost of school supplies is up.
To ensure students have everything they need to succeed this fall, the Goodman Community Center hosted a School Supply Drive Saturday and Sunday.
There, they collected everything from notebooks and pencils, to backpacks and lunchboxes.
"Knowing that you've got all the things that your teachers asked you to have, and that you're excited about it is something we really want to give to kids," Susan Ramspacher, volunteer manager at the Goodman Center said.
Each year, the Goodman Center works to provide school supplies for 100 children. This year, they decided to double that number though to combat rising costs.
"We want to make it so that kids can start and families just don't feel that extra anxiety of: 'I don't have the right things to get to school,'" Ramspacher said.
If you weren't able to make it to the School Supply drive this weekend, you can still donate to the effort here.
"Everyone can help in big and small ways," Ramspacher said. "Five dollar is plenty. We can buy a lot of pencils with that."