Goodman Community Center hopes to give 500 students a free backpack full of school supplies

MADISON (WKOW) -- To help families prepare for the quickly approaching school year, the Goodman Community Center has started collecting donations for their backpack and school supply drive.
If it feels like back-to-school season came out of nowhere, you're not alone.
"We've actually been talking about this drive since the beginning of June," Director of Communication for the Goodman Community Center, Amie Hoag, said. "So, it really feels nuts because we hadn't even started summer program yet when we started planning it."
At the end of the month, the classroom in the Goodman Ironworks building that has had shopping cart-fulls of backpacks, notebooks, pens and pencils delivered will become a free store for 500 students.
"Right now, everything's so expensive it's really hard to make ends meet," Hoag, said. "They have to pay their rent, they have to buy groceries and this is just one more added stress at the start of the school year that we're trying to alleviate and make it a little easier for them."
Hoag says the goal of the drive is to take as much stress as possible away from parents, while still making the experience special for students.
"If you think back to when you were a kid going shopping for school supplies...it was exciting," Hoag said. "We're trying to create that by having a little shop where everything's free, but they get to come in and pick out their backpacks, folders and the different things they're taking to school with them."
The backpack drive will last through Sunday. You can click here if you're interested in helping one of the 500 students who will receive a brand-new backpack to start their school year through this drive.
Drop-off hours are Saturday Aug. 12 10 a.m. to noon and Sunday Aug. 13 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.