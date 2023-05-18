Goodman Community Center takes over as SSM's Meals on Wheels caterer

MADISON (WKOW) — SSM Health at Home announced Thursday that the Goodman Community Center will be the full-time caterer for its Meals on Wheels program.

Meals on Wheels unexpectedly lost its caterer in January when Madison area community kitchen Little John's suspended operations and canceled its contract with SSM.

Since then, SSM filled the gap with short-term caterers so their Madison, Middleton and Monona clients had a mid-day meal. Throughout that time, the Goodman Center has been ramping up production to take over.

SSM spokesperson Lisa Adams says the Goodman Center now prepares over 300 meals Monday through Friday for Meals on Wheels clients.

Meals on Wheels Program Manager Sarah Karleskint said she's incredibly grateful for the support they received during "this challenging time."

"Goodman Community Center stepped up immediately to help us get meals to our most vulnerable clients within 48 hours,” said Sarah Karleskint, SSM Health at Home Meals on Wheels Program Manager. “They have been working hard to get up to full capacity as quickly as possible. Goodman is already working with Dane County’s nutritionist to prepare high-quality meals for the people they serve, so this partnership is a natural fit and will greatly benefit our clients.”

To meet the need of Meals on Wheels recipients, the Goodman Center has also hired additional staff.