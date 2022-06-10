Goodman Pool opens for summer

MADISON (WKOW) — Now that school is out and the sun is shining, the gates to Madison's Goodman Pool are open.
Staff say they are still at a capacity limit of 750 people. But with new staff, open concessions and pool chairs on deck a few are things different this season.
"It's very exciting. A lot of preparation and a lot of work went into this so we are very happy and excited to get the community in here and enjoy this facility," said Tracey Hartley, Recreational Services Coordinator for the City of Madison Parks Division.
The pool is now requiring "swimming tests" for those kids who want to swim in the deep end. Additionally, part of the parking lot is blocked off in case of a need for emergency vehicles.
Hartley says the pool is experiencing a shortage of lifeguards but their main priority is to keep the pool open all summer long.
"School's out so we're really excited to have all the community members and their families come out to the Goodman Pool," said Hartley. "If they can't make it today, we'll hopefully see them here soon."
Sponsored by Goodman Jewelers, the pool continued its tradition of giving free admission to the first 500 kids. They also offer a sponsorship program that provides kids, no matter their income level, with access to the pool.
The pool is open seven days a week with varying hours and holidays.