GOP abandons plan to allow early absentee vote counting

MADISON (WKOW) -- Although Republicans in both the Assembly and Senate initially passed bills allowing clerks to start counting absentee ballots early, they declined Tuesday to take the final step in sending the bill to the desk of Gov. Tony Evers.
Senate GOP leaders did not put the bill on the calendar for what is expected to be the body's final session in 2022. At least one Republican senator said Tuesday it was in response to backlash following the initial passage.
On a party-line vote February 22, Senate Republicans passed a bill allowing clerks to start processing absentee ballots one day before an election. Democrats voted against the bill, citing additional language that moved up the deadline for mailing out absentee ballots.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos initially said it was unlikely his chamber would take up the bill but Assembly Republicans eventually added the early count language to another bill giving clerks whistleblower protections.
Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls), who chairs the Assembly's elections committee, and Rep. Tim Ramthun (R-Campbellsport), who's running for governor and has pushed baseless claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election, voted against the bill.
Brandtjen claimed without evidence that allowing clerks to process absentee ballots one day early amounted to giving bad actors an extra day to cheat.
"There is, quite frankly, some misinformation out there," Sen. Steve Nass (R-Whitewater) said before Tuesday's session. "But, nevertheless, the public had a concern so we're back to Ground Zero with ballot drops, with the bill being pulled off the calendar, but the people spoke."
Nass referred to the late night surges in vote counts from cities like Milwaukee. Supporters of the measure said large cities would get their results in earlier if clerks could begin opening the envelopes on the Monday before Election Day.
“It is beyond disappointing that the State Senate would choose to block this bipartisan, common sense election bill in order to appease proponents of the Big Lie,” Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson said in a statement Tuesday.
Nass, who voted in favor of the bill and described it as 'secure,' said Republicans ultimately had to pay heed to the blowback they'd been receiving from voters after passing the measure.
"The context, quite frankly," Nass said when asked what changed over the last two weeks. "And I always tell people 'watch what legislators do on the floor and if it rings a bell in a bad way, let us know' and they did."
Nass said Republicans would look to revisit the issue but not until the next legislative session in 2023, ensuring late night ballot dumps will likely happen again in November.
Reviews of the 2020 election, which followed a series of legal challenges and recounts in the state's two most populous counties, found no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would've changed the outcome of the election.
Sen. LaTonya Johnson (D-Milwaukee) said the decision to pull the bill was a sign Republicans were torn over who would lead the conservative approach to election policy moving forward.
"That shows there is some type of discord on the Republican side," Johnson said.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 37 states allow election officials to process absentee/mail-in ballots before Election Day.