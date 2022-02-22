GOP approves education bills: Mask opt-outs allowed, vouchers expanded, race lessons in college regulated

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republican lawmakers passed a series of education bills Tuesday, including measures allowing parents to opt their kids out of school mask orders, making all families eligible for private school vouchers, and regulating how universities teach about race.
The K-12 bills received votes in the Assembly Tuesday afternoon. Under one bill authored by Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester), school districts could not require students to wear a mask if their parents notify the district they've chosen to opt their child out of the requirement.
As the wave of new cases spawned by Omicron variant of COVID-19 fades, causing both cases and hospitalizations to plummet statewide, districts have been weighing whether to remove their mask orders on their own. Dane County and the UW System have announced plans to let their mandates end next month.
While The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends universal masking in schools for everyone older than two, Vos said he believed, at this stage of the pandemic, it's a decision best left to parents.
"It certainly is possible that the vast majority of parents would say they want to have their children wear a mask," Vos said. "But the freedom for parents who disagree with that or see a different set of science or understand the reality there's such a small, infinitesimal chance where a child would actually have a negative reaction to where we are with COVID, that they want a different answer. I think that's really what parenting is about."
Democrats countered families already had a voice through their local school boards.
"Certainly, parents in our local communities elect their school board members to make these decisions," Rep. Lisa Subeck (D-Madison) said. "And they're in the best position to make decisions that are responsive to the health conditions in any local area."
The mask opt-out bill, which also requires school districts to guarantee a full-time, in-person option, passed on a party-line vote.
Another bill would expand school choice vouchers statewide, removing income limits in place for families who are relatively well-off.
Currently, families are not eligible for the statewide voucher program if they earn more than 220% of the federal poverty level; for a family of four, that federal line is $27,750. For families in Milwaukee and Racine, that threshold is 300 percent of the federal poverty line.
That bill passed on a 59-34 vote with Rep. Joel Kitchens (R-Sturgeon Bay) siding with Democrats in opposition to the measure.
Republicans in the Assembly also passed a bill that would prohibit school districts from promoting students to the fourth grade until they pass a standardized reading test.
Requiring police in certain schools
Republicans on a near party-line vote passed a bill that would set standards for when schools would be required to station a police officer in the building.
Rep. Steve Doyle (D-Onalaska) joined GOP legislators in passing the bill, which states if any school reports 100 or more incidents in a single semester, such as batteries, burglaries, or arson, and there were at least 25 associated arrests during that time, that school would be required to have an armed school resource officer present.
"Nothing replaces someone who's in the building on a regular basis, getting to know the students," Rep. Cindi Duchow (R-Town of Delafield) said. "They're quicker at knowing where the problems are going to occur, they try to stop the problem before they happen."
The Madison Metropolitan School Board voted in 2020 to remove officers from the district's schools. A massive fight last fall at Madison East High School has prompted some calls for the district to bring back the officers.
Democrats countered local governments should be left to decide whether they believed officers made schools safer.
"Let's give our local schools the tools that they need to be successful but let the decision-making be made on the local level," Subeck said. "Certainly, if the folks in a community are not happy with the decision that their school board is making, they have recourse and that's called the election."
Higher ed. bills regulate race lessons, make it easier to sue professors
At the university level, both the Assembly and Senate were slated to take up bills restricting how the UW System and technical colleges can teach about race. The bills state lessons cannot assert one group is inherently superior to another nor can they teach one group "bears responsibility" for the actions of their ancestors.
Conservatives say it's an effort to stamp out what they describe as "Critical Race Theory" because it sets up students to be labeled as either oppressors or the oppressed at a young age.
Legal experts have said Critical Race Theory is narrowly-defined doctrine reserved for law students - one that explores how the country's long history of racist policies affect the way laws currently read.
Republicans in the Assembly also passed on party lines a bill that would make it easier to sue university officials and professors over alleged infringements on their freedom of expression.
"This bill just makes it so our higher learning institutions are better atmospheres, safer spaces for all schools of thought, regardless of your political affiliation," Rep. Clint Moses (R-Menomonie) said.
Another bill states if a UW campus seeks to make a course on either diversity or ethnic studies part of its general education requirements, a student would meet that requirement by taking a course on the U.S. Constitution.
PROFS, a faculty organization on the UW-Madison campus, said on Twitter Tuesday it opposed the Republican higher education bills.
Subeck said the bills would only make it easier to sugarcoat uncomfortable realities about American and world history.
"There is no neutral way to teach about, for example, the Holocaust or to teach about slavery," she said.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is likely to veto the bills should they reach his desk. The leading candidates in the Republican primary for governor - former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch, former Marine Kevin Nicholson, and Rep. Timothy Ramthun (R-Campbellsport), who's pushed unfounded claims of prolific voter fraud - have all said they would restrict "critical race theory" lessons in classrooms.