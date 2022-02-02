GOP bills would give legislature more control over elections

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republicans over the past two days have put a series of bills into circulation - some of which using a sped-up process - to largely give lawmakers more say over how Wisconsin conducts elections.
One measure would allow the legislature's budget committee to remove funding and positions from the Wisconsin Elections Commission, Department of Transportation, Department of Corrections, and Department of Health Services if lawmakers find their actions are inconsistent with election laws.
Another bill would require the elections commission to share on a weekly basis any guidance it gives to clerks. The joint rules committee would then have the authority to convert guidance into rules, a process that can take weeks or months to complete.
Ann Jacobs, chair of the elections commission, said that would bog down guidance that sometimes needs to reach clerks quickly. Jacobs said she is worried the rules committee could act on guidance for partisan reasons.
"Smart guidance on elections administration is going to become a partisan football," Jacobs said. "With [the rules committee] deciding if it thinks that the rule might help the other political party, they're not going to implement it."
GOP lawmakers said Wednesday they believe the legislature should assert more authority over elections because they can be voted out of office. Members of the elections commission are appointed by elected officials - three Democrats and three Republicans. Jacobs is a Democratic appointee.
"[Legislators] are the ones that are elected by the people, closest to the people," said Rep. Donna Rozar (R-Marshfield). "We have that responsibility to pass legislation that can be held accountable by the voters of our state."
Republicans on Wednesday proposed changing the state's constitution to ban local governments from accepting private money or equipment for elections. GOP lawmakers have focused on more than $10 million about 200 Wisconsin municipalities received from the Center for Tech and Civic Life. Conservatives said it's unfair more than 85 percent of that money went to the state's five biggest cities.
"If someone wants to help elections in our state and wanted to donate money on a statewide basis so it could be distributed equally around the state, I would have absolutely no problem with that," Rep. David Murphy (R-Greenville) said.
Jacobs said the best way to get clerks to reject private donations is to dip into the state's nearly $4 billion projected surplus and give more money to clerks statewide.
"Fund the elections at the level they need to be funded," she said. Give that funding to our clerks. We have clerks from tiny towns where they are a half-time person."
Another bill in circulation would give the budget committee control over any federal money that comes into the state for the purpose of election administration.
Republicans are also seeking to change who serves as lawyers for the elections commission. Currently, nonpartisan appointees serve as legal counsel; under one of the bills, they'd be replaced by one lawyer selected by Democrats and another picked by Republicans.
"This, I think, is indicative of a broader pattern, which is attempting to assert partisan power over a nonpartisan process and really undermine our election system in Wisconsin," said Assembly Minority Leader Rep. Greta Neubauer (D-Racine).
A flurry of legal challenges and recounts in the state's two most populous counties maintained that President Joe Biden won Wisconsin by more than 20,000 votes. Outside reviews of the election by nonpartisan state auditors and the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty found no proof of widespread voter fraud.
The nonpartisan audit bureau offered dozens of recommendations for the elections commission moving forward, mainly having to do with establishing formal rules instead of written guidance. Jacobs has maintained involving the rules committee risks slowing and politicizing the process.
The election bills introduced this week are similar to other measures Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed throughout 2021; these are all but certain to meet the same fate.
Murphy acknowledged the bills would also likely meet their demise and the end of Evers' veto pen but said it was important to establish the GOP position on election law ahead of the mid-term elections, which includes Evers' bid for re-election.
"The voters need to know who's who and what policies they believe in," Murphy said. "And then they can make their choices accordingly."