GOP candidate concedes after close secretary of state race

MADISON (WKOW) -- Nearly two weeks after Election Day, Republican candidate for secretary of state, Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, conceded defeat Monday.
Democratic incumbent Doug La Follette declared victory last week. La Follette, who's been in office for more than 40 years, has about 7,700 more votes than Loudenbeck, a Rock County legislator who was first elected to the Assembly in 2010.
Loudenbeck's Monday statement said after a canvass had been completed for the midterm election, it had become clear she wouldn't win.
“Obviously, the general election did not turn out the way we hoped it would," Loudenbeck said. "The feeling of disappointment is real, but so is the gratitude I have for the thousands of Wisconsinites who supported me in this campaign for Secretary of State."
During the campaign, Loudenbeck said he wanted to add some election duties to the secretary of state's office. Loudenbeck voiced support for disbanding the Wisconsin Elections Commission, which currently issues election guidance through a board made up of three Democrats and three Republicans.
While Republicans expanded their majority in the legislature, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers also won re-election and has vowed to veto GOP bills seeking to change how elections are run, and who oversees them.
La Follette will serve another four-year term in an office that has gradually seen the legislature strip away its responsibilities. He is currently responsible for managing the state seal and overseeing apostilles for business documents and foreign students.