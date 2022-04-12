GOP candidate for A.G. wants Evers to remove 5 WEC commissioners; the governor doesn't have that power

MADISON (WKOW) -- One of the leading GOP candidates seeking to become Wisconsin's top prosecutor asserted Tuesday Gov. Tony Evers should remove five state elections commissioners, including some who were appointed by lawmakers. The legislature's lawyers said the governor doesn't have the authority to make such a change.
Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney held a press conference at the State Capitol to announce he'd delivered a complaint to Evers calling on the Democratic governor to remove five of the six commissioners on the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Toney, who's running as a Republican for attorney general, said he believed the five commissioners committed the crime of misconduct in office when they issued guidance in 2020 waiving the requirement special voting deputies visit nursing homes and instead had absentee ballots automatically delivered.
Toney cited the findings in a report delivered last fall by the Racine County Sheriff's Office, which alleged commissioners issued illegal guidance which allowed nursing home staff to allegedly cast ballots on behalf of residents who didn't understand what was happening.
"It is important we make sure the public has confidence in the Wisconsin Elections Commission," Toney said. "And I don't see that happens when we see five of these board members that have repeatedly violated Wisconsin law."
Under the commission's setup, which was created by Republicans in 2015, the governor appoints two of the commissioners - one from each major party. From there, the four legislative leaders - Assembly speaker, Senate majority leader, Assembly minority leader, and Senate minority leader - each appoint a commissioner.
Toney claimed Evers could remove not only his own appointees but also lawmakers' chosen commissioners.
"It has to start with the governor and if the legislature is in recess, the governor can remove those other board members as well," Toney said.
Peggy Hurley, a senior staff attorney for the nonpartisan Wisconsin Legislative Council, said the governor does not have the authority to remove other commissioners because they're appointed by legislative leaders, who act as officers, and not the legislature itself.
"In my opinion, the removal provisions of s. 17.07 (2), Stats., do not apply because these members are not appointed by 'the legislature,'" Hurley wrote in an email Tuesday. "Rather, the removal provisions of s. 17.07 (6) Stats., apply, because these members are appointed by an 'officer … having the authority to make appointments to that office.'"
Even if the commissioners were under the purview of the legislature, Hurley said Evers could not remove them because the legislature has not declared a recess, which is the only time a governor can remove lawmakers' appointees.
The legislature is out of session for the rest of the year but legislators could still come back and hold an extraordinary session.
Evers' communications director, Britt Cudaback, laid out a similar understanding of the law when asked about Toney's complaint. Cudaback confirmed the governor's office received the complaint and referred to Evers' comments at a November 2 press conference.
"It's my understanding [the elections commission] broke no laws, that they were just doing what they can do to make sure A) people can vote, and two, people can be safe," Evers said at the time.
Toney did not rule out the possibility of eventually prosecuting commissioners himself although that would require commissioners to essentially refer charges against themselves to prosecutors.
Toney said the commission could refer complaints to prosecutors in the home counties of commissioners; if those district attorneys declined to pursue charges, prosecutors in an "adjoining" county could take up the case. Fond du Lac County borders Green Lake and Sheboygan counties, the homes of Marge Bostelmann and Julie M. Glancey, respectively.
Toney declined to say whether he'd actually file charges should the exceedingly unlikely scenario play out. The commission's chair, Ann Jacobs, called the suggestion "silly" and defended the commission's 2020 nursing home guidance.
"I think Mr. Toney is doing a lot of stretching and it appears to be largely in a political pursuit," Jacobs said.
Toney under scrutiny over 2019 firefighter death
Toney held the press conference amid criticism over his office's handling of a 2019 case in which a defendant out on $500 bail was involved in a shootout that killed an Appleton firefighter.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported Ruben Houston had his bail lowered from $5,000 to $500 by a judge who, along with prosecutors, was unaware of Houston's lengthy criminal record under the last name 'Huston.'
Toney said Tuesday his office didn't know about the name change because the state's court records database didn't link the crimes Houston, who was killed by Appleton police in the shootout, had committed under the name 'Huston.'
"The information we had did not include a name change. There was no information in our report that showed that," Toney said. "We didn't learn of the name change until last week."
The Appleton Post Crescent reported on Houston's old name and criminal history less than one week after the shooting.
Toney said the case should spur legislative action that ensures criminal pasts are connected to someone's new identity after a name change.
Former lawmaker Adam Jarchow is Toney's main challenger in the GOP primary for attorney general. In a statement Tuesday, he accused Toney of playing politics with the complaint and implied Toney wasn't making public safety enough of a priority.
“While Eric Toney is out doing political stunts and even initiating election prosecutions that he failed to pursue until becoming a candidate, my focus is on restoring order and keeping our citizens safe in Milwaukee, Green Bay, and other places across the state where violence is out of control," Jarchow said in a statement.