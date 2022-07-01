GOP congressman says crackdown on out-of-state abortions unlikely to happen

MADISON (WKOW) -- The next legal showdown over abortion rights could revolve around efforts at the state level, deputizing citizens in an effort to discourage mothers from traveling to a state where abortions are still legal.
Congressman Tom Tiffany (R-WI) would not say whether he supports the concept of allowing citizens to sue anyone who helps mothers travel to another state and have the procedure done where abortions are still allowed.
"Those states are going to decide what they want to do," Tiffany said. "All I know is Roe v. Wade made us an outlier in the world."
The Washington Post reported Thursday the Thomas More Society, a conservative legal group, was sharing draft legislation with state lawmakers they could then introduce in their respective capitols.
The bills would be based off the abortion ban in Texas, which makes it legal for citizens to file lawsuits against anyone involved in aiding a mother's efforts to get an abortion. Tiffany said he believed such laws were unlikely to pass.
"Everything that I've studied, that is not going to happen," he said. "I mean, that is one of the important things to remember, is you can still get an abortion in the country."
Courts in Wisconsin will have to decide whether the state's 1849 abortion ban is once again enforceable following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit Tuesday arguing the ban was no longer active, arguing in part, laws passed since then regulating how abortions could legally be performed cancel out the ban.
Kaul indicated he'd go back to court and fight any effort to restrict out-of-state abortions in Wisconsin.
"We're gonna stand up and fight against those efforts," Kaul said. "We do need our legislature to act, but not to make the situation even worse, but rather, to restore reproductive freedom for women in Wisconsin."
Tiffany, as a member of the Legislature, voted in 2015 for the state's 20-week abortion ban that is also still in place. He referred to that vote when asked if he'd vote for a federal abortion ban in Congress.
"I would have to see what is in that bill," Tiffany said. "I mean, I'm pro-life, and all people have to do is look back at my record when I was in the state Legislature, when I voted for the 20-week ban."
The Washington Post article cites the National Association of Christian Lawmakers as another driving force behind the effort. The group lists state chairs representing 23 different states; Wisconsin is not on the list.
There is, however, a distinct tie between the Thomas More Society and Wisconsin. 27 News reported last fall the firm was subleasing office space in Brookfield from Michael Gableman, the former state Supreme Court justice hired by Assembly Republicans to lead their review of the 2020 election.
Any new legislation that could further restrict abortions in Wisconsin almost certainly wouldn't be introduced until after the November mid-terms, and a new legislature is seated in January.
"We're focused on the law as it stands right now as we address these issues," Kaul said. "Now, I will say if legislation [punishing out-of-state abortions] were introduced in Wisconsin, we would vehemently oppose it. It would cause even more harm than the current situation is causing."