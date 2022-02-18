GOP, Dems both flip-flop on election year tax cuts

MADISON (WKOW) -- Whether Republican and Democratic leaders in Wisconsin support cutting taxes in an election year seems to depend on who controls the governor's office.
In recent weeks, top legislators from both parties have taken a 180-degree turn from where they stood ahead of the 2014 and 2018 gubernatorial elections, when then Gov. Scott Walker pursued tax cuts with the blessing of the Republican-controlled legislature.
In 2014, Walker signed a $541 million tax cut package. His Democratic challenger Mary Burke, who lost to Walker that November, said Walker's proposal to cut taxes based on a projected surplus was irresponsible.
"Scott Walker's borrow-and-spend approach isn't going to improve the state's finances and it's not going to create the jobs for middle class families that we need," Burke said in February of 2014.
Four years later, Walker was again running for re-election and the state was looking at a projected surplus. Walker proposed a child tax credit that gave families $100 per child.
Top Republicans at the time once again supported the election year proposal.
"I wanna make sure we return the surplus -- at least a significant chunk of it -- back to families who overpaid Madison," Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said in January of 2018. "If that means it goes in a child tax credit, I can be supportive of that."
Democratic legislative leaders slammed the idea as an election year gimmick.
"How shameless the governor's attempt is in an election year to address low poll numbers in an election that doesn't bode well for the governor's re-election hopes," Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz said when Walker shared the idea in his 2018 State of the State address.
Walker lost that fall to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers who faces his own re-election challenge. Evers this week ordered a special session to have the legislature take up his surplus plan, which includes $150 checks for every resident, $750 million in additional funding for K-12 education, and $130 million in child and caregiver tax credits.
Republicans now oppose the idea of returning any of the surplus ahead of the election, saying they want to wait and see if the projected surplus holds up closer to when the current budget cycle ends next summer.
"Doing a one-time election year gimmick like sending people checks or just, which, is money we don't have yet and massively spending money makes no sense at this point," said Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg.)
Democratic leaders say, this time around, the legislature should act immediately to put at least some of the surplus to use.
"What we hear again and again from people all across the state is that they are feeling the effects of inflation," said Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer (D-Racine) "And we take that seriously."
LeMahieu said in an interview Friday Republicans will gavel in and out of the special session Evers called. Republicans have done the same for special sessions, including last year on Evers' call to expand Medicaid coverage.