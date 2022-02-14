GOP divide over 2020 response, future election laws could come to a head Tuesday

MADISON (WKOW) -- The split among Wisconsin conservatives over whether to push for the decertification of the 2020 election and how the state should run elections moving forward could take center stage Tuesday when the legislature is set to convene for sessions in both chambers and Gov. Tony Evers' State of the State address.
When Rep. Timothy Ramthun (R-Campbellsport) launched his campaign for governor Saturday, supporters distributed petitions demanding Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and other GOP legislative leaders take up Ramthun's resolution to decertify the 2020 general election.
The legislature's own lawyers have said such an action would violate state law. Those claiming widespread election fraud occurred have yet to present any proof of it. Numerous legal challenges and recounts in the state's two most populous counties have upheld President Joe Biden's victory in Wisconsin by less than 21,000 votes over former President Donald Trump.
Reviews by the Legislative Audit Bureau and conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty found the Wisconsin Elections Commission issued guidance that ran afoul of state law because issues like drop boxes and nursing home voting should have been established as formal rules instead of written guidance. However, those reviews also both state there was no evidence of widespread fraud that would've changed the election's outcome.
Those continuing to call for a "full forensic physical and cyber audit" plan to hold a rally at the state Capitol Tuesday. Following their rally, organizers say they'll visit the offices of GOP legislative leaders and call on them to take up Ramthun's resolution.
The state's legislators will be at the Capitol en masse as both the Assembly and Senate are scheduled to be in session and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is set to deliver the State of the State address in the evening.
UW-Madison Political Science Professor David Canon said the tenor of Ramthun's event in Kewaskum, where anti-Vos literature was distributed and there was scant mention of Evers, could indicate a brutal GOP primary is ahead in the governor's race -- one that will hurt the chances of whoever advances to face Evers in November.
"What you don't want is to have a wounded nominee emerge from that primary and have some of your party's voters be so ticked off about what happened in the primary that they won't come in and support and vote for the party's nominee," Canon said. "That is potentially what the party could be facing right now."
Vos' office did not respond to messages Monday.
Dueling plans to overhaul elections administration
Two other GOP candidates for governor offered their plans for how the state should run elections moving forward. Former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch released a proposal Monday calling for the creation of an "Office of Election Integrity" under the state Department of Justice.
The new office would have the power to:
- Investigate and prosecute election-related complaints
- Expand audits before and after elections
- Oversee the maintenance and availability of the state's voter lists
"We need a referee with law enforcement powers and clear duties to oversee those administering our elections so the public can regain its faith in our electoral process," Kleefisch said in a statement. "As Governor, I will take action to restore trust in our elections.”
A spokesman for Kleefisch said she would not be available to answer questions about the proposal Monday because she was on the road all day.
Kevin Nicholson, another GOP candidate who ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate in 2018, slammed Kleefisch's proposal, saying it would only create "another bureaucracy."
Instead, Nicholson has proposed transferring election administration duties to the secretary of state, a change some Republican lawmakers have supported but Vos has rejected.
"Creating another bureaucracy - housed in a DOJ potentially run by a Democrat Attorney General - is an attempt to grab headlines without solving the problem," Nicholson said in a statement.
Kleefisch and Nicholson have both called to dismantle the Wisconsin Elections Commission, which was created while Kleefisch was lieutenant governor. A spokesman for Kleefisch said restoring trust in elections required "a law enforcement office to combat" allegations of fraud.
A spokesman for the Wisconsin Elections Commission said the agency had no comment on Kleefisch's proposal.