GOP election bills include renewed effort to tighten indefinitely confined laws

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republican lawmakers are circulating a series of election-related bills, including one measure that would overhaul the way voters in Wisconsin can claim to be indefinitely confined.
The status is meant for voters who struggle to leave their home due to a medical condition and allows those voters to automatically have an absentee ballot mailed to them every year. In 2020, a little more than 215,000 sent back absentee ballots with indefinitely confined status for the November election. In the November 2016 and 2018 elections, about 66,000 and 70,000 voters respectively returned absentee ballots as indefinitely confined voters.
A Republican bill authored by Sen. Kathy Bernier (R-Lake Hallie), Sen. Alberta Darling (R-River Hills), Sen. Duey Stroebel (R-Cedarburg), and Rep. Cindi Duchow (R-Town of Delafield) would make clear voters could not use a public health emergency to declare themselves indefinitely confined.
The bill would strip away the status of all voters who received the status between March 12, 2020 and the November 2020 election. Barbara Beckert, Director of Advocacy for Disability Rights Wisconsin, said she worried that provision cast too wide of a net.
"We think there are people who this provision is important to who need it who are going to lose that status and have to re-apply," she said. "And that can be quite difficult for people with significant disabilities."
Bernier acknowledged the language could mean someone with a legitimate disability under the bill would have to re-apply but said it was necessary due to the volume of voters who obtained the status during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While Bernier cited the state supreme court ordering Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell to stop suggesting people seek the confinement status, the number of voters seeking that status surged in both Democratic and Republican counties.
One key difference between a bill Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed last summer and the bill circulating is the first bill would've required indefinitely confined voters to show ID when requesting a ballot for each election. Bernier said she believed such a requirement was unnecessary in most circumstances.
"There seems to be no reason to keep re-applying but if you vote in person, if you move, if you do not return a general election ballot, you'll be taken off the list and you would have to re-apply," she said.
Beckert said she appreciated the removal of a requirement demanding confined voters show ID for each election. She said she was concerned about the bill requiring the Wisconsin Elections Commission to create a new, separate application for people seeking to claim indefinitely confined status. Currently, it's a box voters can check on their absentee ballot application.
"We're afraid that if that occurs, the awareness of this provision would significantly decrease," Beckert said.
Bernier said the move would eliminate instances of people mistakenly seeking that status. GOP gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch said she had accidentally labeled herself indefinitely confined for the state supreme court election in the spring of 2020.
Campaign spokesman Alec Zimmerman said Tuesday Kleefisch supported the GOP bill tightening the indefinitely confined provision. Former Marine Kevin Nicholson, who's challenging Kleefisch for the Republican nomination, said in a statement he also would sign the bill as governor.
"Nobody should be allowed to improperly claim “indefinitely confined” status when they vote," Nicholson said. "It represents an illegal end-around sensible Voter ID requirements."
The bill is part of a larger package all but certain to end at the tip of Evers' veto pen.
Other measures would codify rules for when special voting deputies must visit nursing homes and, if that's not allowed due to a public health crisis, allowing nursing home workers to be designated care assistants who help residents vote.
Another would ban clerks from accepting outside money or equipment from private entities. That bill stems from GOP suspicions of more than $10 million that flowed into Wisconsin from the Mark Zuckerberg-funded Center for Tech and Civic Life; more than 85 percent of those dollars went to the state's five biggest cities, prompting conservatives to argue that unfairly benefited communities that traditionally vote for Democrats.
The bills would also require the elections commission to cross-check its voter registration records more frequently against Department of Transportation records of individuals' licenses and death records from the Department of Health Services.