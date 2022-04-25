GOP field in governor's race grows as Michels launches campaign

BROWNSVILLE (WKOW) -- The co-owner of Wisconsin's largest construction business kicked off his campaign for governor Monday at the company's headquarters.
Tim Michels told supporters he was running as an outsider despite his previous candidacy in a statewide race and involvement with the state's biggest business lobby.
Under the mantra, 'let's get to work,' Michels touted his experience in the family business as a reason voters could trust him to lead during a time when employers are struggling to find workers despite a record-low unemployment rate and as families deal with rising costs amid an inflation rate at a 40-year high.
Michels joins a growing GOP primary field that includes former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, business owner Kevin Nicholson, Rep. Tim Ramthun (R-Campbellsport), and real estate business owner Adam Fischer.
Before launching his own bid for governor, Michels served on an advisory board for the 1848 Project, which laid the groundwork for Kleefisch's campaign.
Michels has not yet clarified why he chose to join a field that includes a candidate he helped advise; in its first couple days of existence, his campaign has focused on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, portraying him as a candidate who let down law enforcement with his words following the Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake that prompted three nights of rioting and accusing Evers of taking a heavy-handed approach to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In his brief remarks Monday, which lasted less than 10 minutes, Michels said his business experience would allow him to guide the state in a way other challengers could not.
"Together we can win the governor's office and put Wisconsin on the right path to be the best state that it possibly can be," Michels said. "I need your help, let's get this done, let's get to work."
Democrats targeted Michels as a hypocrite for presenting himself as an outsider despite his previous political involvement, both as a candidate for U.S. Senate in 2004 when he lost to Russ Feingold, and for the boards on which he more recently served.
"Tim Michels, who has been very close to Rebecca Kleefisch and Scott Walker, who's reaped enormous amounts of money in public contracts and been a major political benefactor for Republicans, now running as an anti-establishment candidate is kind of laughable," Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler said.
Michels is the co-owner of Michels Corp., which has received more than $1 billion in state contracts over the past decade. Michels has not yet specified how he would avoid conflicts of interest should he become governor.
Michels presented himself Monday as a candidate who could not be bought, vowing to not accept money from PACs and saying he will limit individual contributions to his campaign to no more than $500 per donor.
He did not mention the 2020 election or his views on what the state's election laws should look like during the brief speech. The only policy subjects Michels raised were public safety, specifically the record murder rate in Milwaukee, and education.
Michels pledged to sign Republican bills Evers vetoed, including measures removing income limits for private school vouchers and regulating how schools can teach about race.
"I'm asking the legislature to reintroduce those bills and I will sign those bills on day one that empower parents, to take away the power away from the teacher's union and we can get education back on track here in Wisconsin," Michels said.
Kleefisch had been a big favorite in the GOP field based on past polling showing her with a much higher level of recognition among voters. Speaker Robin Vos unsuccessfully pushed for other candidates to stay out and give Kleefisch a clear path to the Republican nomination.
Nicholson, who lost the GOP primary in the 2018 U.S. Senate rate, has harshly criticized Vos and other state party leaders, blaming them for Republicans' lack of recent success in statewide contests.
Ramthun is running on a platform of unfounded claims about previous elections, including the 2020 presidential race. Ramthun has rankled Vos in his ongoing push for lawmakers to reclaim the state's electoral votes, something legal scholars and the legislature's own lawyers say would be illegal.
Michels told WISN-AM he met with former President Donald Trump about three weeks ago and hoped to get Trump's endorsement. Kleefisch and Ramthun have also met with Trump, who has yet to indicate who he backs in the Wisconsin GOP primary.
Trump issued a statement Monday calling for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to extend Michael Gableman's review of the 2020 election. Gableman's contract with the state had already been extended to run through April. Earlier in the day, Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls), who chairs the Assembly's elections committee, also called for Vos to extend Gableman's contract.
The former state Supreme Court justice has not presented any proof of widespread voter fraud. A series of legal challenges and recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties upheld President Joe Biden won the state by more than 20,000 votes.