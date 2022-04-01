GOP lawmaker calls decertification 'nutty;' maintains WEC officials should face criminal charges

MADISON (WKOW) -- The vice chair of the Assembly's elections committee says any fellow Republicans seeking to reclaim Wisconsin's 2020 electoral votes are being "nutty."
Rep. Joe Sanfelippo (R-New Berlin) said efforts to decertify the election, something most legal experts and the legislature's own lawyers say would be illegal, distract from a more worthy cause: demanding state elections officials be criminally charged.
"Decertifying the 2020 election is just a completely nutty idea. It's never going to happen," Sanfelippo said. "The real problem with what happened in the 2020 election was the fact that election laws in our state were willingly and openly broken and we're not holding the people who broke those laws accountable. That's the true problem here."
Sanfelippo referred to the Wisconsin Elections Commission issuing guidance to clerks on issues like nursing home voting and drop boxes for absentee ballots.
The nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau offered nearly 50 total suggestions for how the commission could improve going forward, noting some of the guidance on issues like voting deputies in nursing homes and drop boxes were at odds with state law, which require the formal rules to be established as opposed to written guidance.
The audit found that voting machines worked properly and did not find any evidence of widespread voter fraud in an election President Joe Biden won by fewer than 21,000 votes.
Sanfelippo maintained the failure to establish formal rules meant five of the six commissioners - three Democrats and two Republicans - who supported waiving the voting deputy requirement should face criminal charges.
"In my mind, it's malfeasance in office," Sanfelippo said. "Everybody who works within these state agencies or if you're on an appointed board, are supposed to follow the law. That's what they're there for."
Rep. Mark Spreitzer (D-Beloit), the ranking Democrat on the Assembly elections committee, said the push for criminal charges was "ridiculous" because Republicans had the chance to address the guidance right away but never returned to session ahead of the 2020 election, instead going more than 300 days without passing any bills.
"No one tried to stop that interpretation before the election," Spreitzer said. "So to come in after the election, well more than a year after, and say they should be charged with crimes? Absolutely absurd."
On that, at least, Sanfelippo said he agreed.
"Are we, as legislators, a little bit culpable? Yes. I'm not gonna deny that," the New Berlin Republican said. "We should've been on top of these things right from the start and the minute they issued guidance that said you don't have to have these special voting deputies in the nursing homes, we should've at that point stepped up."
The elections commission announced Friday it had taken several steps this week to advance the process of establishing formal rules in line with the audit bureau's report.
The commission said it has or will soon begin the drafting process for rules regarding when clerks can fill in missing witness information on absentee ballot applications, polling place emergency planning, and training for municipal clerks.