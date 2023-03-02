GOP lawmakers hope to cap in-state tuition increases for UW System

MADISON (WKOW) -- Just after UW System president Jay Rothman announced he will be asking the Board of Regents for a 5% tuition increase, two state lawmakers released a bill hoping to cap hikes in tuition.
Co-sponsors Sen. Andre Jacque (R-De Pere) and Rep. David Murphy (R-Greenville) proposed the bill to make sure students and parents in the UW System aren't caught off guard by major tuition spikes.
"I think we just want to have that predictability for students planning their financial future," Jacque said.
He's a graduate of the UW System himself and says based off his own experience, the cost of higher education can be limiting, especially with current inflation.
"As people are planning their future careers, this is one way to at least have some guardrails in place to make sure that those post-secondary costs aren't getting too far out ahead of what people can afford," Jacque said.
The bill would ensure tuition for in-state undergraduate tuition in the UW System cannot increase faster than the rate of inflation.
"I think it takes the legislature out of the business of setting tuition, gets it back into the hands of the Board of Regents and keeps it there," Murphy said.
Murphy says he never wants to see double-digit tuition increases in the UW System again and thinks this bill will make sure that doesn't happen.
"I would love to be able to continue a tuition freeze, but I think under the circumstances with as much inflation as there is, that's literally impossible," Murphy said.
Jacque and Murphy are now circulating the bill for more co-sponsors. They're asking other lawmakers to sign on by March 15.