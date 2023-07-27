GOP Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Watermark Absentee Ballots

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin are again focusing on the absentee ballot process as campaigning for the 2024 election season is underway.
Representative Scott Allen (R-Waukesha) and Senator Romaine Quinn (R-Cameron) are introducing a bill that would require all absentee ballots to be printed with a watermark.
The new legislation comes as part of a continued effort on behalf of some GOP officials claiming the 2020 election was stolen due to a flawed mail-in ballot system.
County clerks have criticized the bill saying lawmakers are uninformed and their process for counting ballots is transparent.
Representative Francesca Hong (D-Madison) says the bill would create more issues.
"This bill is in search of a problem. We can be looking at investing in our elections and ensuring that clerks have the resources," said Hong.
While there is no evidence confirming that copying ballots is a real problem in Wisconsin, GOP officials say the watermark would make ballots more secure.
Representative Allen said preserving democracy should be a priority regardless of party affiliation, urging all lawmakers to consider the bill.
"When people say they want to preserve and protect our democracy, investing in security and elections is a good sound investment," Allen said. "That's not a Republican issue. It's not a Democrat issue. It's an American issue. I think everybody should agree."
Officials are unsure whether the bill will advance to a hearing as it has not received bipartisan support.
Among other states who have set laws restricting mail-in ballots, the Tennessee state legislature passed similar legislation in 2021.