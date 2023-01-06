GOP lawmakers resume push to take control of federal emergency money

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Republicans are picking up their effort to have lawmakers, and not the governor, decide how the state spends any federal dollars it receives.
A proposed constitutional amendment would assert only the legislature can distribute federal money. The GOP-controlled legislature passed the amendment early last year.
Under Wisconsin law, there's only one way to change the state constitution. Lawmakers must pass a proposed amendment in two consecutive sessions. If that happens, the question would then go before voters in a binding statewide referendum.
Republicans could pass the amendment for a second time early this year and put the issue on the ballot. Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) and Rep. Robert Wittke (R-Racine) are the co-authors of this year's version of the resolution.
"The Wisconsin Constitution provides that the state legislature holds the power of the purse," Marklein and Wittke wrote in a memo being circulated among lawmakers. "Article VIII, Section 2 states in part, “No money shall be paid out of the treasury except in pursuance of an appropriation by law.” The state Constitution clearly gives spending responsibility to the Assembly and Senate."
Originally, Wisconsin law gave the legislature oversight of federal money coming into the state. That changed in the 1930s when the legislature gave that power to the governor during The Great Depression, according to a memo from the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' communications director, Britt Cudaback, blasted the idea on Twitter Friday. Cudaback referred to the more than 300 days Republicans went without passing any bills during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
"There is no one less qualified to be an authority on governing in a crisis than Republicans in the Legislature," Cudaback wrote. "Who took a 300-day vacation during the worst economic crisis in a decade and the worst public health crisis in a century."
When presenting the amendment last year, then-Sen. Dale Kooyenga said he got the idea for the amendment from a friend in the Kentucky Senate. Lawmakers there took control of federal funds away from the governor as part of the commonwealth's budget process in 2021.