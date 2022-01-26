GOP lawmakers roll out medical marijuana bill

MADISON (WKOW) -- A proposal to legalize the medical use of marijuana in Wisconsin had more than a dozen Republican co-sponsors when it was unveiled Wednesday.
The bill would create a commission that oversees licensing for patients, producer's, and dispensary operators. The governor along with the majority and minority leaders in both the Assembly and Senate would be tasked with each appointing a member of the five-person committee.
"Medicine is never one-size-fits-all, and it is time for Wisconsin to join the majority of the country in adding another option which may help patients find the relief they need," the Republicans' circulation statement said.
One of the bill's lead authors, Sen. Mary Felzkowski (R-Tomahawk), said lawmakers wouldn't have enough time to pass the bill before the legislature breaks in March to start campaigning.
"Right up front, I know this bill's not gonna pass this year," Felzkowski said.
The Northwoods Republican said her short-term goal was to get a hearing on the calendar before the session ends and use feedback from it to inform the drafting of a new bill next year. A cancer survivor, Felzkowski said she believed in marijuana as a therapeutic natural product but added patience would be needed to pass any bills.
"I think this is something that for certain members of our caucus, it's gonna take a while for them to digest," she said.
The proposal comes one day after Democrats in the Senate lobbed a hail mary to legalize marijuana for recreational use; it failed along party lines. The Democratic counter was introduced as an amendment to a bill that would enhance the penalties for selling and possessing marijuana resin extracted by butane; Republicans then passed the bill on a party line vote.
It's the second time Republicans have made their own push for medical marijuana. In 2019, Sen. Mary Felzkowski (R-Tomahawk), then a state representative, and Sen. Kathy Bernier (R-Lake Hallie) proposed legalized marijuana for strictly medicinal purposes. That effort failed.
The bill circulating now is very similar. Like that bill, smoking marijuana would still be illegal for patients; it would only be allowed in the form of a liquid, oil, pill, or tincture or in a form that is applied topically.
Last year, the top Senate Republican, Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, opposed Gov. Tony Evers' effort to legalize marijuana as part of the state budget but indicated he was open to medical marijuana as long as it came up as its own bill and not in the budget.
Democratic lawmakers expressed concern with the regulations tied to the GOP bill, which had the support of 13 Republican co-authors between the Assembly and Senate. Sen. Jon Erpenbach (D-West Point) said he believed patients should only need a doctor's note to have access to marijuana.
"Setting up a political commission to be in charge of whether people get access to medication, and dictating the way in which they can consume it, isn’t what the Wisconsinites advocating for this bill have asked for," Erpenbach said.
Democrats also had reservations about language in the bill that would prohibit anyone with a previous drug conviction from being licensed as a producer or dispensary operator.
"I am hopeful that we can come to the table and work together to come up with the best solution for the people of Wisconsin," said Sen. Melissa Agard (D-Madison). "Eliminating people from being able to be involved in the industry feels very concerning to me."
Felzkowski said she supported the language regarding those with previous convictions. However, both she and Rep. Todd Novak (R-Dodgeville) said they were open to changes between now and the introduction of a new bill next session.
"As we get to the end of the session, we do this with bills," Novak said. "We put the bill out and it starts a discussion."