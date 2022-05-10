GOP lawmakers split over what to do with 1849 abortion ban

MADISON (WKOW) -- If the U.S. Supreme Court eliminates federal abortion rights under Roe v. Wade, one of the biggest questions in Wisconsin is how the Republican-controlled legislature would approach the 1849 ban that's currently written into state law.
While the viability of the law would almost certainly be challenged in court after being vacant for nearly 50 years, GOP lawmakers could still approach modifications to the law should it be upheld ahead of the November election where Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is seeking re-election.
Should Republicans take back the governor's office, they'd then be able to pass abortion-related measures Evers has vetoed.
Rep. Barbara Dittrich (R-Oconomowoc) said Assembly Republicans had varying views on how far a state abortion ban should go.
"You have people in our caucus who are all the way from no exceptions, never allowing abortion at any point in time to those who are OK with even allowing abortions through the first trimester," she said.
Dittrich noted she'd previously drafted bills that allowed exceptions for cases of rape and incest.
Democrats have pointed to bill drafts in other states as a reason for concern measures more draconian than the 1849 ban could be coming to Wisconsin.
The 170-year-old law only allows exceptions for when a mother's life is at risk. It does not allow for mothers themselves to be charged after getting an abortion while making it a felony for someone to provide an abortion.
Sen. Kelda Roys (D-Madison) pointed to a bill advanced by Republicans in Louisiana that would allow women to be charged with murder for getting an abortion. The Louisiana House was scheduled to debate the bill this week.
"Should every miscarriage become the scene of an investigation? I don't think that's the future that any of us want," Roys said.
Dittrich said she believed abortion was best settled as a state's rights issue. She said the actions of Louisiana lawmakers were not necessarily indicative of what Wisconsin conservatives would pursue. When asked if she supported the Louisiana provisions, Dittrich said she opposed the idea of charging mothers.
"I think criminalizing a mother is actually really kind of inhumane," Dittrich said.
A ban in any form could lead to Wisconsin women heading south to the Illinois border for an abortion procedure. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday the city would provide $500,000 for expanded abortion access that would be available to both city residents and women coming in from neighboring states.
Dittrich acknowledged that would be a likely outcome should Wisconsin once again enforce a ban on abortions.
"That certainly is a woman's option," Dittrich said. "And if Illinois wants to do that, that's their choice as a state."
Neither NARAL Wisconsin nor Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin responded to questions Tuesday asking if the organizations would help Wisconsin women seek abortions in another state.