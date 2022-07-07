GOP lawmakers threaten to sue secretary of state

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republican lawmakers are threatening to sue the Democratic secretary of state; they say he's taking too long to submit formal documents calling for a convention of states.
Sen. Kathy Bernier (R-Chippewa Falls) and Rep. Dan Knodl (R-Germantown) called on Secretary Doug La Follette to submit documents from a resolution calling for an amendment to the U.S. constitution that would restrict federal spending and set term limits on members of Congress.
The GOP-controlled legislature passed the joint resolution in January. Wisconsin is now one of 19 states that have approved a resolution calling for a convention of states -- something that has never happened in this history of the country.
34 states must approve the same resolution in order to trigger a convention, which could lead to constitutional amendments. In order to ratify any amendments, 38 states must sign off on them.
Holding a press conference Thursday at the state Capitol, Bernier and Knodl said it was unacceptable La Follette hadn't yet submitted the records to Washington, D.C.
"Secretary La Follette is besmirching the name of his office with disregard for the law and contempt for his constituency," Bernier told reporters.
In a letter to La Follette, Bernier said it was unacceptable he didn't assign a formal number to the resolution until June. She accused La Follette of playing politics.
"The secretary of state in the State of Wisconsin has no authority to say whether he likes or dislikes something, and to shirk his duties," Bernier said.
La Follette, who's served as secretary of state since 1983 after first being elected to the office in 1974, blamed the delay on cuts Republicans have made his office.
The office now has relatively few responsibilities; it mainly oversees the state seal and is in charge of attaching apostilles, which is a way of verifying records involved in exchanges with certain countries. Adoption records are one example of records requiring apostilles.
La Follette said because he now only has one full-time staffer helping him in the office, he's had to prioritize what records come first.
"Here's what the situation is," La Follette said. "The Republicans keep cutting the budget and reducing the staff in the office, and then they complain when we don't get things done fast enough."
La Follette added his office didn't have the budget to take on the costs of mailing more than 100 sets of documents. He said with the new state fiscal year starting this month, his office was better equipped to now take care of the resolution.
"We have to buy the envelopes, then we have to print them all," La Follette said. "And we have to pay for the printing, and we have to pay for the postage, and we didn't have that in our budget."
Office in the spotlight
While the office has been minimized in recent years, Republicans running for this office this year have said they want the secretary to assume election administration duties.
Rep. Amy Loudenbeck (R-Clinton) said she'd want to take on at least some of the duties in overseeing elections, although she added she didn't support the legislature having the power to block certification of elections.
Neenah business owner Jay Schroeder went further, saying he wanted lawmakers to, essentially, act as a judge in deciding elections where the results are disputed.
La Follette argued the secretary should have no role in overseeing elections. He cited former President Donald Trump's 2020 effort to pressure the Georgia secretary of state into "finding" more votes for him.
"We don't want elected people to be monitoring or controlling elections," La Follette said. "I feel very strongly about that."
24 states currently have elected secretaries of state who oversee elections, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.