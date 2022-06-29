GOP leaders call on Evers to fund pregnancy resource centers

MADISON (WKOW) -- Nearly 40 Assembly Republicans signed onto a letter Wednesday calling on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to use federal relief money for pregnancy resource centers across the state.
38 GOP lawmakers' names were on the letter, dated June 29. It asked Evers to commit $10 million of the state's share of American Rescue Plan Act funding to boost resources for pregnancy resource centers in light of the U.S. Supreme Court last week striking down Roe v. Wade.
"This is a complex issue that may divide us in our personal beliefs," the letter read. "However, we have an opportunity to come together and find common ground to prevent unwanted pregnancies from occurring and support those unplanned pregnancies that do occur."
Evers held a press conference Tuesday with Attorney General Josh Kaul, announcing they filed a lawsuit in Dane County court challenging whether the state's 1849 ban on abortions went back into effect following the Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe.
The 173-year-old state law makes it a felony to perform an abortion, punishable by up to six years in prison. The only exception is for cases in which a mother's life is at risk. Mothers could not be charged under the law for having an abortion.
"As people who are proudly pro-life, we do not condone the killing of innocent babies," the letter read. "Nearly half of Wisconsin citizens also have this belief, but being pro-life is more than just being against abortion; it also means providing the necessary resources, guidance, and support for expectant mothers."
A recent Marquette Law School poll found 58 percent of respondents believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases. Over the past several years, that number has consistently remained close to 60 percent.