GOP members of Congress call for Evers to ban TikTok

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's Republicans in Congress called on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers Tuesday to delete his TikTok account and ban the popular social media app from all state devices.
Conservatives have pushed for the ban, citing ties between the platform's owner and the Chinese government.
The state's five House Republicans and GOP Senator Ron Johnson all signed the letter, but Rep. Mike Gallagher of Green Bay led the charge, calling the app a national security threat.
"The app can track data, keystrokes, and locations of anyone who has the apps on their phones, even if they're on other websites, it can do that," Gallagher said in an interview Tuesday. "That means the Chinese Communist Party has the ability to collect sensitive information from our citizens, whether it's kids or high-ranking state government officials."
Evers was unavailable for questions following the Capitol Holiday Tree lighting ceremony. A spokesperson for the administration said while Evers' re-election campaign maintained a TikTok account, the governor does not have an official account for his office, nor does he have a personal account.
The spokesperson added the Evers administration "regularly consults" with the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI and other counterintelligence experts.
"We will continue to defer to the judgment and advice of law enforcement, cybersecurity, and counterintelligence experts regarding this and other evolving cybersecurity issues," the statement read.
The spokesperson did not respond to follow-up questions about whether those regular conversations have specifically included the use of TikTok on state devices.
Evers' opponent in the governor's race, Republican Tim Michels, also maintained a campaign TikTok account.
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes does not have an official TikTok account, but his campaign for U.S. Senate used the app frequently. After the tree lighting ceremony, Barnes said security concerns were valid, but questioned why Republican members of Congress made a public display of their letter to Evers.
"I will say we need to take these things seriously, whether it's any sort of cyber threat," Barnes said. "These things are very real, but [Republicans should] be focused on delivering for the people of Wisconsin; that's something they haven't been doing. They'd rather play politics."
Don Stanley, a UW-Madison professor who specializes in social media, said security concerns around TikTok are valid. While app is based in the U.S., its owner, ByteDance, has executives with close ties to the Chinese Communist Party.
"Some of the causes for concerns are what information is being collected, what information is being stored, and how that might be used long-term," Stanley said.
Both Stanley and Gallagher noted TikTok is allowed to operate in the U.S. while China prohibits the use of Western social platforms.
Stanley said his broader concern was the long-term effects of American youth getting hooked on TikTok. He suspected differences in the algorithm that determines a user's feed explain varying goals expressed by adolescent users in China and the U.S.
"The aspirational goals of the average TikTok user in China are to be an astronaut," Stanley said. "And the aspirational goals of a young TikTok user in the United States is to be an influencer."
Within the last week, three states with Republican governors banned the app from state devices. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced bans.
On Tuesday, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan announced he was ordering state agencies to remove the platform from state networks and implement measures to keep it from being installed.