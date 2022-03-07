GOP senator drawn out of district, lawmakers take redistricting to U.S. Supreme Court

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's voting boundaries will change slightly after a ruling from the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Justices chose the maps drawn by Governor Tony Evers over those drawn by Republicans and other groups.
But Republican lawmakers and at least one Democrat don't like the adjustments.
On the GOP side, senator Dale Kooyenga of Brookfield isn't a fan, because he's been drawn out of his district by just 9 homes.
He'd either have to move or run against Republican senator Alberta Darling in a primary.
Today, legislative Republicans asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block the ruling and take an expedited appeal of the case.
They say the new districts were drawn on the basis of race, which violates federal law.
Democratic state senator Lena Taylor is also against the maps.
She says they violate the federal Voting Rights Act.
Taylor said she will also appeal to the U.S. supreme Court.
Outside groups have been pushing for what they call fairer maps for years.
The Supreme Court has asked the Legislature and the governor to submit responses by Friday.
It's still unclear whether justices will take the case.
Another interesting thing to note -- Monday the U.S. Supreme Court rejected efforts from Republicans in North Carolina and Pennsylvania to block voting maps picked by each state's supreme court.
Democrats are likely to benefit from the changes in both states.